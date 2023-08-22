Technical Specialist – Machine Learning

Are you a technical expert in Machine Learning (ML)? Join our client’s global team as a Technology Specialist specializing in ML. In this role, you will be a critical solution expert within their worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) commercial solution area. Your mission will involve collaborating with strategic customers to establish AI strategies, lead technical customer engagements, and showcase the power of ML applications.

Key Responsibilities:

Leading strategic technical customer engagements, delivering architectural design sessions, and developing pilots for ML Platforms.

Creating Proof of Concept (PoC) ML model development and custom foundational models.

Advising on best practices for Enterprise Machine Learning systems.

Collaborating with virtual teams to advance decision processes and increase Azure and AI services adoption.

Demonstrating the value of business use cases through Generative AI-powered applications.

Conducting workshops that showcase ML capabilities and drive commitment for minimum viable product (MVP).

Identifying and qualifying business opportunities and resolving technical blockers.

Providing in-depth ML and Deep Learning expertise to support technical relationships with Azure customers.

Recommending integration strategies, enterprise architectures, and application infrastructures for successful Azure AI implementations.

Assisting developers and enterprises in leveraging ML/Deep Learning models for future AI product development.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field

Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (advantageous)

Certifications with Azure Data, Azure AI, or equivalent industry certifications.

8+ years of technical pre-sales or technical consulting experience.

3+ years of AI (Machine Learning, Deep Learning) solution positioning experience in enterprise public cloud-based solutions. Technical expert on Azure ML or equivalent.

3+ years of experience in delivering technology solutions, including presales support, risk management, technical consulting, solution design, project envisioning, planning, development, deployment, and management.

Experience with AI Models, Large Language Models (LLM), and AI specialized infrastructure.

Familiarity with Responsible AI practices.

Knowledge of core machine learning concepts and tools (GPU, AI/ML frameworks, Jupyter notebooks, etc.).

Desired Skills:

Machine Learning

Proof of Concept (PoC)

ML model development

