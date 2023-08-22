Technical Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you ready to join a team that’s shaping the lives of South Africans every day?

We are currently seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Technical Test Analyst to join our team. As a Technical Test Analyst, you will play a critical role in ensuring the technical quality and reliability of our software applications through thorough testing and analysis. Your expertise in identifying and resolving complex technical issues will contribute to the overall success of our projects.

Qualification required:

National Senior Certificate/Matric

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC/ ALM/ AzureDevOps/ Xray, etc.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Strong SQL scripting skills. Can interrogate DB across multiple tables if required. Familiar with Tables, and Views in DB.

Experience with SoapUI or similar tools (i.e. Swagger for back-end services testing, RestAPI, RestAssured, etc.).

Can write API tests using sample JSON provided to test requests and responses based on business rules in technical requirements document.

Can automate API tests to prevent manual testing on SoapUI in later sprints (API tests can be run automatically for regression).

Excellent communicator as the individual will interact with Business BA’s and PMs in addition to the Scrum Team.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment, conducting all the Ceremonies.

Can take initiative.

Strong in time management of own work.

This is a high-profile project and we require a hybrid way of working with the scrum team.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Type of role: Permanent

Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of work)

Level: Intermediate – Senior (5+ years experience)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

