Test Analyst (Web Applications) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a giant in the financial services industry and they have an exciting opportunity for you to join their ambitious, hard-working IT family on their latest projects. They are actively looking for a Test Analyst (Web Applications) to join their Cape Town team on a 6-month contract.

As a Test Analyst, you’ll be responsible for testing and evaluating the performance of their web applications. You will also have to liaise with stakeholders such as developers or product managers to understand requirements and design patterns from an end-user perspective. Your work will involve using tools like Selenium, JavaScript Unit, WebDriver, etc.

Key Responsibilities:

Applies established regression testing techniques, such as manual testing, whitebox testing, blackbox testing, and step testing to identify regression bugs in the system.

Adheres to all applicable functional testing standards and creates test cases that conform to the principles and processes of agile methodologies.

Conducts test planning activities to assess the level of software that is needed for the requirements of the project to be successfully completed.

Conducts user acceptance testing activities to confirm that the system satisfies the quality criteria.

Conducts functional testing activities by testing the extent to which a product meets the business objectives of the project, including the technical requirements, performance, usability, security, and maintainability.

Controls the environment in which testing activities are conducted, such as verifying the conformance of results to specification, data and configuration management policies.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or a related field

5 years’ web development and design experience

Technical Non-Negotiables:

Strong understanding of the test data and data reporting requirements

Experience with test automation, performance testing, regression testing and/or quality assurance

Digital experience

SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

Experience with custom-built solutions

Understanding of back-end integration

Willing to explore new technologies

Insurance / financial service industry experience (advantageous)

Location & Type:

Cape Town – Hybrid work model

