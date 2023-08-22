Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Test Automation Engineer with you will be a key player in our client’s automation initiatives.

Key Responsibilities:

Analyzing the Test Automation environment to strategize, automate, execute, and maintain high-quality assurance standards.

Generating detailed and insightful reports to communicate results to various stakeholders.

Leveraging your 5+ years of Software Testing experience to implement effective automation solutions.

Utilizing Java with Selenium, Cucumber, and BDD Framework to automate test scenarios.

Conducting Unit, Integration, Functional, End-to-end, Smoke, UI, and UAT Testing.

Scripting automated tests using Selenium with Java for efficient test execution.

Applying your expertise in mobile front-end automation, including Appium.

Conducting Back-End and Front-End Web Testing to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Performing API Testing using tools like Postman, SOAP UI, and Rest Assured.

Utilizing your SQL experience to validate data integrity.

Transitioning from Manual (functional) Testing to automating test scripts.

Collaborating with the team using Azure DevOps for streamlined project management.

Minimum Requirements:

5+ years of Software Testing experience as a Test Automation Engineer or Test Analyst.

Proficiency in Java with Selenium, Cucumber, and BDD Framework.

Expertise in Unit, Integration, Functional, End-to-end, Smoke, UI, and UAT Testing.

Proven experience in Automation scripting using Selenium with Java.

Mobile front-end automation skills, including Appium.

Proficiency in Back-End and Front-End Web Testing.

Strong knowledge of API Testing using Postman, SOAP UI, and Rest Assured.

SQL experience for data validation and manipulation.

Ability to transition Manual (functional) Testing into automated test scripts.

Familiarity with Azure DevOps for collaborative project management.

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

Automation Solutions

BDD Framework

Learn more/Apply for this position