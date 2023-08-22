Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Test Automation Engineer with you will be a key player in our client’s automation initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
- Analyzing the Test Automation environment to strategize, automate, execute, and maintain high-quality assurance standards.
- Generating detailed and insightful reports to communicate results to various stakeholders.
- Leveraging your 5+ years of Software Testing experience to implement effective automation solutions.
- Utilizing Java with Selenium, Cucumber, and BDD Framework to automate test scenarios.
- Conducting Unit, Integration, Functional, End-to-end, Smoke, UI, and UAT Testing.
- Scripting automated tests using Selenium with Java for efficient test execution.
- Applying your expertise in mobile front-end automation, including Appium.
- Conducting Back-End and Front-End Web Testing to ensure comprehensive coverage.
- Performing API Testing using tools like Postman, SOAP UI, and Rest Assured.
- Utilizing your SQL experience to validate data integrity.
- Transitioning from Manual (functional) Testing to automating test scripts.
- Collaborating with the team using Azure DevOps for streamlined project management.
Minimum Requirements:
- 5+ years of Software Testing experience as a Test Automation Engineer or Test Analyst.
- Proficiency in Java with Selenium, Cucumber, and BDD Framework.
- Expertise in Unit, Integration, Functional, End-to-end, Smoke, UI, and UAT Testing.
- Proven experience in Automation scripting using Selenium with Java.
- Mobile front-end automation skills, including Appium.
- Proficiency in Back-End and Front-End Web Testing.
- Strong knowledge of API Testing using Postman, SOAP UI, and Rest Assured.
- SQL experience for data validation and manipulation.
- Ability to transition Manual (functional) Testing into automated test scripts.
- Familiarity with Azure DevOps for collaborative project management.
Desired Skills:
- Software Testing
- Automation Solutions
- BDD Framework