Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 22, 2023

As a Test Automation Engineer with you will be a key player in our client’s automation initiatives.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Analyzing the Test Automation environment to strategize, automate, execute, and maintain high-quality assurance standards.
  • Generating detailed and insightful reports to communicate results to various stakeholders.
  • Leveraging your 5+ years of Software Testing experience to implement effective automation solutions.
  • Utilizing Java with Selenium, Cucumber, and BDD Framework to automate test scenarios.
  • Conducting Unit, Integration, Functional, End-to-end, Smoke, UI, and UAT Testing.
  • Scripting automated tests using Selenium with Java for efficient test execution.
  • Applying your expertise in mobile front-end automation, including Appium.
  • Conducting Back-End and Front-End Web Testing to ensure comprehensive coverage.
  • Performing API Testing using tools like Postman, SOAP UI, and Rest Assured.
  • Utilizing your SQL experience to validate data integrity.
  • Transitioning from Manual (functional) Testing to automating test scripts.
  • Collaborating with the team using Azure DevOps for streamlined project management.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 5+ years of Software Testing experience as a Test Automation Engineer or Test Analyst.
  • Proficiency in Java with Selenium, Cucumber, and BDD Framework.
  • Expertise in Unit, Integration, Functional, End-to-end, Smoke, UI, and UAT Testing.
  • Proven experience in Automation scripting using Selenium with Java.
  • Mobile front-end automation skills, including Appium.
  • Proficiency in Back-End and Front-End Web Testing.
  • Strong knowledge of API Testing using Postman, SOAP UI, and Rest Assured.
  • SQL experience for data validation and manipulation.
  • Ability to transition Manual (functional) Testing into automated test scripts.
  • Familiarity with Azure DevOps for collaborative project management.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Testing
  • Automation Solutions
  • BDD Framework

Learn more/Apply for this position