Analyst Programmer

Are you a top-shelf Analyst Programmer looking to take the next step in your career? Look no further!

Your role as a Senior Analyst Programmer centers around the dynamic development of COBOL programs and DB2 SQL queries on the mainframe. Your active involvement includes collaborating closely with business analysts to shape requirements into efficient code, constructing robust test cases, conducting thorough unit testing, and meticulously maintaining system documentation.

Qualifications:

Grade 12A tertiary qualification will be advantageous

Experience:

5+ years IT experience

Must have strong demonstrable Cobol and DB2 skills. Strong database background on DB2, using it as source and target of data. Develop SQL DDLs to validate testing of the completeness and accuracy of data during data loads and testing

Must have strong demonstrable JCL knowledge and experience

Must have experience (at least 2 years) working in Linux and IBM SQL environment

Solid understanding of time-sharing Option/Extensions. We use this to manage our testing processes. And to monitor runs and MIPS usage

Solid understanding of CA7-scheduling and procedures

ETL experience essential

Knowledge:

Understanding and Experience of Data Warehouse methods would be advantageousWarehousing in terms of ETL processes- Cobol, DB2, Linux scripting are must have

Desired Skills:

cobol

db2

linux

