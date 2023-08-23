Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

Client Details:

Our American client has made a significant decision to establish their Research and Development division in Cape Town, demonstrating a strong commitment to the region. Their investments in the local office reflect their intention to grow and thrive in this location. For individuals who are passionate about research and development, complex systems, and continuous learning, this company offers an exceptional opportunity. Situated in the northern suburbs, the organisation prides itself on its progressive approach, including a comprehensive benefits package and flexible work arrangements.

Role Responsibilities:

Participating in an Agile development process as projects require.

Collaborating with the team to continually improve the SDLC process.

Assisting with the troubleshooting of customer support cases.

Performing regular manual testing to discover bugs within the software.

Manually verifying defect fixes on relevant test systems.

Manually verifying software patches before they are delivered to customers.

Collaborating with the development team to plan, create, manage and execute the overall test plan per feature.

Enabling customers and service organisations by actively engaging on relevant IM channels.

Relevant skills / Experience:

5 – 8 years’ experience as a Quality Assurance / Automation Engineer

3 years’ experience in the following:

Working with modern continuous integration and automated testing practices.

Doing basic development (Python and JavaScript preferred).

Must be able to work across the full technology stack i.e. frontend and backend testing.

Experience in the following is required:

Linux command line basics / Jenkins configuration and pipelines



TestNG / JUnit / Protractor / Cypress / Playwright



REST API Integration and testing / Jira / TestLink / Qmetry

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

Python / JavaScript (basic scripting) / Bash Scripting



Robot Framework / Selenium / Ansible

Job ID:

J104349

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Automation / Manual

Test Practices

Linux

