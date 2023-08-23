Back-end Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the solar industry is looking to employ a Back-end Software Developer with a passion for building diverse renewable energy products on a web-based interface.
Location: Black River Park, Cape Town
Requirements;
- B.Sc Degree a bonus (experience is preferential over qualifications)
- 2-3 years experience architecting and building complex applications.
- Deep understanding of web development
- Experience build NodeJS API application (Preferably GraphQL)
- PostgreSQL Databases
- Serverless architecture
- Backend/Frontend development experience (React preferably)
- Experience in software architecture design
- DevOps: Configure CI/CD tools
- Source control via Git or similar
- AWS Ecosystem (Lambda functions, Cognito, RDS, S3)
- Any exposure to Python/Django
- Experience with commercial power systems particularly solar PV
Responsibilities:
- Work within a team of developers to maintain and develop the backend systems to support the Soltrak Platform
- Work within a team of developers focused on delivering requirements on time and to high standards
- Working closely with the front end developers to plan, create and maintain the GraphQL API.
- Managing the development of backend applications
- Deliver high quality, scalable solutions and code to ensure the quality of ongoing projects
- Meeting individual client’s requirements and standards
- Managing DevOps (testing, deployment, monitoring and security)
- Planning and managing database migrations
- Carry out research and development ahead of future projects and make necessary recommendations ahead of any planning stages
- Ensure tooling and software systems are always current and relevant in aiding the engineering team with the development process
- Develop and maintain a React/GraphQL/Typescript platform at a high level of code quality.
- Help with the hosting and scaling of the application through effective cloud engineering.
- Assist with code reviews and enforcing a high standard of code creation.
Desired Skills:
- NodesJS
- GraphQL
- AWS Ecosystem
- Python/Django
- PostgreSQL Databases
- Serverless architecture