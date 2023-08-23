Back-end Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the solar industry is looking to employ a Back-end Software Developer with a passion for building diverse renewable energy products on a web-based interface.

Our client in the solar industry is looking to employ a Back-end Software Developer with a passion for building diverse renewable energy products on a web-based interface.

Location: Black River Park, Cape Town

Requirements;

B.Sc Degree a bonus (experience is preferential over qualifications)

2-3 years experience architecting and building complex applications.

Deep understanding of web development

Experience build NodeJS API application (Preferably GraphQL)

PostgreSQL Databases

Serverless architecture

Backend/Frontend development experience (React preferably)

Experience in software architecture design

DevOps: Configure CI/CD tools

Source control via Git or similar

AWS Ecosystem (Lambda functions, Cognito, RDS, S3)

Any exposure to Python/Django

Experience with commercial power systems particularly solar PV

Responsibilities:

Work within a team of developers to maintain and develop the backend systems to support the Soltrak Platform

Work within a team of developers focused on delivering requirements on time and to high standards

Working closely with the front end developers to plan, create and maintain the GraphQL API.

Managing the development of backend applications

Deliver high quality, scalable solutions and code to ensure the quality of ongoing projects

Meeting individual client’s requirements and standards

Managing DevOps (testing, deployment, monitoring and security)

Planning and managing database migrations

Carry out research and development ahead of future projects and make necessary recommendations ahead of any planning stages

Ensure tooling and software systems are always current and relevant in aiding the engineering team with the development process

Develop and maintain a React/GraphQL/Typescript platform at a high level of code quality.

Help with the hosting and scaling of the application through effective cloud engineering.

Assist with code reviews and enforcing a high standard of code creation.

Desired Skills:

NodesJS

GraphQL

AWS Ecosystem

Python/Django

PostgreSQL Databases

Serverless architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position