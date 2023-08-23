Back-end Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 23, 2023

Our client in the solar industry is looking to employ a Back-end Software Developer with a passion for building diverse renewable energy products on a web-based interface.
Location: Black River Park, Cape Town

Requirements;

  • B.Sc Degree a bonus (experience is preferential over qualifications)
  • 2-3 years experience architecting and building complex applications.
  • Deep understanding of web development
  • Experience build NodeJS API application (Preferably GraphQL)
  • PostgreSQL Databases
  • Serverless architecture
  • Backend/Frontend development experience (React preferably)
  • Experience in software architecture design
  • DevOps: Configure CI/CD tools
  • Source control via Git or similar
  • AWS Ecosystem (Lambda functions, Cognito, RDS, S3)
  • Any exposure to Python/Django
  • Experience with commercial power systems particularly solar PV

Responsibilities:

  • Work within a team of developers to maintain and develop the backend systems to support the Soltrak Platform
  • Work within a team of developers focused on delivering requirements on time and to high standards
  • Working closely with the front end developers to plan, create and maintain the GraphQL API.
  • Managing the development of backend applications
  • Deliver high quality, scalable solutions and code to ensure the quality of ongoing projects
  • Meeting individual client’s requirements and standards
  • Managing DevOps (testing, deployment, monitoring and security)
  • Planning and managing database migrations
  • Carry out research and development ahead of future projects and make necessary recommendations ahead of any planning stages
  • Ensure tooling and software systems are always current and relevant in aiding the engineering team with the development process
  • Develop and maintain a React/GraphQL/Typescript platform at a high level of code quality.
  • Help with the hosting and scaling of the application through effective cloud engineering.
  • Assist with code reviews and enforcing a high standard of code creation.

Desired Skills:

  • NodesJS
  • GraphQL
  • AWS Ecosystem
  • Python/Django
  • PostgreSQL Databases
  • Serverless architecture

