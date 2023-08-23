BI Developer

Microsoft BI developer

We are responsible for building all information assets and delivering information to the business through various reporting channels from an executive level down to the call centre agent. The information assets that we are building is not only limited to report delivery, but also integrated information assets to support the data scientists, risk analysts and the data analytics teams.

Key Purpose

The Business Intelligence (BI) developer is responsible for designing, implementing, and supporting ETL solutions according to defined frameworks. The right individual will in addition possess the skills and capabilities to design and implement new frameworks required by the team to keep with with evolving changes in sources and technologies. Construction of complex BI Solutions based on requirements of business area owners and/or specifications produced by the BI Architects and Systems Analysts.( BI Solutions imply ETL / Analytics / Presentation). Driving Engagement and building relationships with key stakeholders which include Systems Analysts, BI Architects and Business area owners. The BI Developer should have a firm grasp of BI implementation methodologies especially in a dimensional data warehouse environment using the Microsoft BI stack as a basis for required development.

The candidate should possess the following:

Analysis and Communication Skills

Data gathering, research and analytical abilities so as to develop insightful conclusions and generate solutions to address user needs

Conceptualize and design solutions

Support and coach other junior systems and business analysts

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

The BI Developer must be able to construct complex BI solutions based on specifications produced by BI Analysts. In addition to working off specifications, the incumbent should been quite adapt at conceptualizing and implementing solutions based on technical discussions with team members.

Interact with business and system analysts to resolve problems.

Collaborate with analysts to understand source structures, evaluate requirements and finally deliver a solid solution.

Conduct data analysis on various source systems as part of the solution development process.

Develop and maintain SSIS packages

Create required database structures

Develop and maintain T-SQL code

Analyse SQL execution plan to optimise performance

Develop SSAS models

Workshop solutions with Systems Analysts and Architect to compile relevant technical specifications

Contribute to the development of architectural guidelines and standards

Prototyping, Research and Development of new techniques and solutions

Team engagement champion

Scheduling business processes via ETL tools

Excel Reporting and scripting – advanced charting, conditional formatting.

Understand and resolve complexities working across multiple database platforms

Develop PowerBI and SSRS reports

Must be able to read and maintain code not written by yourself.

Have experience following a formal SDLC as part of solution delivery.

Optimise ETL processes as well as SQL queries by analysing query execution plans.

Maintain code repositories for version control of developed solutions.

Peer review of code and solutions developed

Create and maintain metadata repositories

Implement database structures according to specifications and guide on improvements (indexes/partitioning etc.) where necessary.

Perform ETL support on a standby basis to ensure that the ETL batch completes within SLA

Personal Attributes and Skills

Ability to design and implement complete ETL processes using SSIS and T-SQL.

Strong ETL experience in loading slowly changing dimensions as well as transactional and

snapshot fact tables.

Strong reporting experience using Microsoft data technology stack such as (, SSRS, Power BI)

Ability to design and implement semantic models using SSAS

Ability to write DAX and MDX query

Proven experience with working with large datasets in the region of billions of records.

Experience on working with delta datasets and versioned history on target tables.

Solid experience in understanding ERD’s and source-to-target mappings as well as producing

source-to-target mappings of solutions.

Strong SQL query writing ability (across database environments e.g. Oracle, Netezza, Postgres etc) with a firm understanding of analytical functions.

Must be able to evaluate technical ETL solutions for inefficiencies (from a database and code perspective) and implement optimization.

Strong database fundamentals and data modelling knowledge (normalization and de-normalization).

Good understanding of ODS, data warehouse, data mart, cube, and database technologies.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Navigating ambiguity and complexity

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Added advantage of Data mining and BIG data technology including (Python, Spark, H2O)

Education and Experience

National Diploma in IT (BTech) – Essential

Bachelor of Science (Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics) – Advantageous

Microsoft Business Intelligence certifications will be an added advantage

Minimum 5 years’ experience in BI with over 3 years’ experience in implementing complete BI solutions within an enterprise data warehouse.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis Expressions (DAX)

Data Warehousing

Extract Transform Load (ETL)

Multidimensional Expressions (MDX)

PySpark

Python

Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

Learn more/Apply for this position