BI Developer

Aug 23, 2023

We have an opening for a BI Developer to join our team in Cape Town.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience Required:

  • Proficiency in SQL for querying and manipulating data from relational databases.

  • Experience with ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes and tools for data integration.

  • Strong understanding of data modeling concepts and ability to design and implement efficient data structures.

  • Proficient in at least one BI tool.

  • Knowledge of data warehousing principles and experience with data warehouse design and implementation.

  • Familiarity with statistical analysis and data mining techniques to extract insights from large datasets.

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify data issues and provide solutions.

  • Ability to collaborate with business stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into actionable data solutions.

Work Environment:

  • Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

