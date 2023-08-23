BI Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a BI Developer who is passionate about technology and is client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, you will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.
Must haves:
- Minimum of 5 years’ Microsoft Bl Development Experience.
- Technical skills required:
- Microsoft Bl Stack pncl incl SQL, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS)
- SQL Server 2012 upwards
- Exposure to PowerBI
- Visual Studio
- Data Warehousing exp (KIMBALL methodology)
- ADF
Nice to haves:
- Azure Developer Associate
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)
- Business Intelligence Development (Warehouse/ETL / Power Bl);
- Azure DevOps:
- Spatial / ArchGIS Platform
- Master Data Services
- SharePoint online
Qualification Required:
- Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or applicable Microsoft courses; and or Development experience;
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML