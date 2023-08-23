Business Intelligence Business Analyst I [BIBA I] at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

Capitec Life is on a mission .. the successful candidate will build client insights from the ground up, and be required to

* Gather, analyse and understand business users’ data and analytics requirements and translate these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.

* Ensure alignment between business, Product Managers, data and analytics teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts.

To set you up for success you will be supported by a strong data team and cloud technologies.

Education (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Engineering – Other

* Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analysis or Mathematics

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Business Analysis

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:

Experience:

* At least 3 years’ proven experience within business intelligence and data warehousing environment (extract data from the lake)

* At least 3 years’ proven experience in drafting functional specifications and translating requirements between business and functional stakeholders (This role is business facing).

* BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment

* Exposure to CRM systems and or AWS

* Extensive testing experience

Knowledge:

* Relevant business area knowledge

* Data and analytics Business Analysis

* Data Warehouse Methodologies

* BI Best Practice

* Data Analysis

* Data Governance

* Financial systems and procedures

* Visualisation tools

* Data Product Life Cycle

* Data modelling

Ideal:

Experience:

* Business Information Business Analysis experience in an finance/banking environment

* Exposure to a credit environment

Knowledge:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Agile development life cycle

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Microsoft Appliance (APS)

Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Problem solving skills

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

