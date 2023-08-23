Change and Systems Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 23, 2023

Would you like to work with Windows System Environment in an ICT Infrastructure Landscape??
My client is looking for a Change and Systems Administrator

Are you based in and around Pretoria? Looking for a Hybrid Working Model?

If you have the following below, please apply now! Submissions closing soon !
Skills needed :

  • Degree/Diploma or appropriate qualification in the related field.
  • Windows Server Administrative Associate
  • Certified virtualisation professional (Hyper V or VMWare)
  • 5+ years Windows Server experience
  • 3+ years in Infrastructure Information Technology
  • Change or Release Management
  • SAN storage
  • Microsoft Active Directory and DHCP concepts
  • Microsoft Exchange Server
  • Must be a South African Citizen

Advantageous

  • M365 Certification

Benefits

  • Hybrid Working Model
  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • 13th Cheque

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

