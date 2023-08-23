Would you like to work with Windows System Environment in an ICT Infrastructure Landscape??
My client is looking for a Change and Systems Administrator
Are you based in and around Pretoria? Looking for a Hybrid Working Model?
If you have the following below, please apply now! Submissions closing soon !
Skills needed :
- Degree/Diploma or appropriate qualification in the related field.
- Windows Server Administrative Associate
- Certified virtualisation professional (Hyper V or VMWare)
- 5+ years Windows Server experience
- 3+ years in Infrastructure Information Technology
- Change or Release Management
- SAN storage
- Microsoft Active Directory and DHCP concepts
- Microsoft Exchange Server
- Must be a South African Citizen
Advantageous
- M365 Certification
Benefits
- Hybrid Working Model
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- 13th Cheque
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
Desired Skills:
- IT Infrastructure
- Change and release
- Microsoft
- Virtualisation
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medica
- Provident and 13th cheque