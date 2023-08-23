Change and Systems Administrator

Would you like to work with Windows System Environment in an ICT Infrastructure Landscape??

My client is looking for a Change and Systems Administrator



Are you based in and around Pretoria? Looking for a Hybrid Working Model?

If you have the following below, please apply now! Submissions closing soon !

Skills needed :

Degree/Diploma or appropriate qualification in the related field.

Windows Server Administrative Associate

Certified virtualisation professional (Hyper V or VMWare)

5+ years Windows Server experience

3+ years in Infrastructure Information Technology

Change or Release Management

SAN storage

Microsoft Active Directory and DHCP concepts

Microsoft Exchange Server

Must be a South African Citizen

Advantageous

M365 Certification

Benefits

Hybrid Working Model

Medical Aid

Pension

13th Cheque

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

