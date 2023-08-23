Data Architect

Aug 23, 2023

Your expertise in data modelling, data management, data analysis, as well as experience with data warehousing, data integration,
and data security are the key to this role ! READ ON!
Job Description
– You will be designing and developing the organization’s data architecture, including data models, data dictionaries, and data flow diagrams.
– In addition, developing data strategies to address business needs, ie data warehousing, data mining, and data integration
Managing and optimizing data storage, access, and retrieval processes.
– Ensuring data quality and integrity, including monitoring data performance and developing procedures to address issues

Required Minimum Education/training:
– BSc in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or relevant field
Required Minimum Experience:
– Proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role
– In-depth understanding of database structure principles
– Experience gathering and analysing system requirements
– Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques
– Expertise in SQL and Oracle
– Proficiency in MS Excel
– Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, MS Power BI, QlikSense)

Please note that this is a fixed 12 month contract with all the normal permanent benefits
