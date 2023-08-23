Data Architect – Gauteng Pretoria

Your expertise in data modelling, data management, data analysis, as well as experience with data warehousing, data integration,
and data security are the key to this role ! READ ON!
Job Description
– You will be designing and developing the organization’s data architecture, including data models, data dictionaries, and data flow diagrams.
– In addition, developing data strategies to address business needs, ie data warehousing, data mining, and data integration
Managing and optimizing data storage, access, and retrieval processes.
– Ensuring data quality and integrity, including monitoring data performance and developing procedures to address issues
Required Minimum Education/training:
– BSc in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or relevant field
Required Minimum Experience:
– Proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role
– In-depth understanding of database structure principles
– Experience gathering and analysing system requirements
– Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques
– Expertise in SQL and Oracle
– Proficiency in MS Excel
– Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, MS Power BI, QlikSense)
Please note that this is a fixed 12 month contract with all the normal permanent benefits
Pleases send your updated cv and skills matric to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Data
- Data Architect
- Data Engineer
- Data Anlayst
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension and 13th cheque