Data Architect – Gauteng Pretoria

Your expertise in data modelling, data management, data analysis, as well as experience with data warehousing, data integration,

and data security are the key to this role ! READ ON!

Job Description

– You will be designing and developing the organization’s data architecture, including data models, data dictionaries, and data flow diagrams.

– In addition, developing data strategies to address business needs, ie data warehousing, data mining, and data integration

Managing and optimizing data storage, access, and retrieval processes.

– Ensuring data quality and integrity, including monitoring data performance and developing procedures to address issues

Required Minimum Education/training:

– BSc in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or relevant field

Required Minimum Experience:

– Proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role

– In-depth understanding of database structure principles

– Experience gathering and analysing system requirements

– Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques

– Expertise in SQL and Oracle

– Proficiency in MS Excel

– Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, MS Power BI, QlikSense)

Please note that this is a fixed 12 month contract with all the normal permanent benefits

Pleases send your updated cv and skills matric to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Data

Data Architect

Data Engineer

Data Anlayst

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and 13th cheque

