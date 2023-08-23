Data Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

This role is fully remote…

Our client is hiring for the Data Engineering role to enhance our data ecosystem. As they refine raw data into a powerful data lake through collaboration with DataOps, the Data Engineering team will be responsible for architecting and maintaining the data warehouse, optimising ETL pipelines, and ensuring peak database performance. This role is pivotal in supporting various business needs, as they collaborate closely with analysts, data scientists, engineering teams, and merchants to drive impactful insights and innovation.

How you’ll be making a difference:

You’ll work alongside the data team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Build out our core data infrastructure, that includes queuing platforms with a pub/sub architecture with a focus on security and reliability.

Enable other product teams to use the infrastructure by setting up guidelines, libraries and training

Monitor and improve the data warehouse, to make sure it keeps up with scale and usage

Show best practices in testing, documenting and the use of version control

Operationalise streaming platform and add more data sources (in raw form) to our data warehouse

Build out more transformations that serve the business needs (using dbt)

Build out complex models and algorithms to improve our ability to help merchants and ourselves to make better decisions. Examples could be alerting when payment processing seems down in a certain area, or advanced fraud detection.

Allow other products to move over to event driven architecture

We’re looking for someone who has:-

At least 3 years’ experience with data streaming and pub/sub models

Experience with the AWS Stack

Eager to experiment with new technologies and learn new skills

Nice to haves:-

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience

Have worked within the FinTech/Payments industry.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

payments

Data engineering

ETL

AWS

