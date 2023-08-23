Data Quality Specialist

Aug 23, 2023

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Data Quality Specialist to be on a 12 months renewable contract
Hybrid

  • B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics, BTech); and
  • Data Management Certification (e.g., DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage
  • Minimum eight years’ experience in data management or data analysis; and
  • Solid exposure to Agile methodology.
  • Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Management).

Competencies:

  • Knowledge of the Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) (essential)
  • Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet, and e-mail) (essential)
  • Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required)
  • Analytical thinking
  • Understand and analyse business processes
  • Communication skills (verbal and written)
  • Facilitation skills
  • Quality orientation
  • Negotiation skills
  • Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
  • Facilitation of workshops skills
  • To build customer loyalty
  • Strong team player
  • Motivated self-starter
  • Enterprising

Key deliverables:

  • Develop Business Cases
  • Business Analysis Work Plan;
  • Business Requirements Specification Document;
  • Functional Requirements Specification Document;
  • Information Matrix;
  • User Stories;
  • Change Request Document (where applicable);
  • Participate in Quality Assurance;
  • Participate in User Acceptance Testing.
  • Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
  • Review Training documentation;

