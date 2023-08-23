Data Quality Specialist

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Data Quality Specialist to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Hybrid

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

Data Management Certification (e.g., DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage

Minimum eight years’ experience in data management or data analysis; and

Solid exposure to Agile methodology.

Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Management).

Competencies:

Knowledge of the Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) (essential)

Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet, and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required)

Analytical thinking

Understand and analyse business processes

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Facilitation of workshops skills

To build customer loyalty

Strong team player

Motivated self-starter

Enterprising

Key deliverables:

Develop Business Cases

Business Analysis Work Plan;

Business Requirements Specification Document;

Functional Requirements Specification Document;

Information Matrix;

User Stories;

Change Request Document (where applicable);

Participate in Quality Assurance;

Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

Review Training documentation;

Should you meet the above requirements email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

