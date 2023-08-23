Data Quality Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Data Quality Specialist to be on a 12 months renewable contract
Hybrid
- B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics, BTech); and
- Data Management Certification (e.g., DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage
- Minimum eight years’ experience in data management or data analysis; and
- Solid exposure to Agile methodology.
- Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Management).
Competencies:
- Knowledge of the Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) (essential)
- Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet, and e-mail) (essential)
- Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required)
- Analytical thinking
- Understand and analyse business processes
- Communication skills (verbal and written)
- Facilitation skills
- Quality orientation
- Negotiation skills
- Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
- Facilitation of workshops skills
- To build customer loyalty
- Strong team player
- Motivated self-starter
- Enterprising
Key deliverables:
- Develop Business Cases
- Business Analysis Work Plan;
- Business Requirements Specification Document;
- Functional Requirements Specification Document;
- Information Matrix;
- User Stories;
- Change Request Document (where applicable);
- Participate in Quality Assurance;
- Participate in User Acceptance Testing.
- Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
- Review Training documentation;
Should you meet the above requirements email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Data Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree