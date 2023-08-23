Development Engineer – Software Developer – Western Cape Somerset West

Our well known client in the Automation industry is looking for an amazing and passionate Development Engineer – Software Developer to join their team.
- ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Includes the following, but is not limited to:
1.1. Development of application software, mainly for operator-facing, mission-critical software used in C2 and ISR systems;
1.2. Take ownership of features from requirements through design, implementation, and testing for front-end and back-end development;
1.3. Research and understand new domains and technologies sufficiently to understand user requirements and implement features;
1.4. Assist with the company with production efforts as it relates to application software;
1.5. Play a major role in the generation of outputs for projects, including design, testing, documentation, production and verification artefacts;
1.6. Implement the company’s engineering processes, plans and policies as applicable to a specific project; and
1.7. Perform minor support roles within the company, if required.
- REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (BSc) or Engineering (BSc Eng. / BEng).
2.2. Required Skills and Experience:
2.2.1. 2-3 years of relevant industry or postgraduate experience advantageous;
2.2.2. Experience with one or more general-purpose programming languages: C++, C#, or Java;
2.2.3. Experience with one or more scripting languages: Python, Lua, Bash;
2.2.4. Understanding of object-oriented design and common software patterns;
2.2.5. Experience with collaboration using version control software such as Git, Subversion, or Perforce; and
2.2.6. Experience working in a team using Agile methods and/or issue tracking software such as Jira.
2.3. Recommended Skills and Experience:
2.3.1. Modern C++ experience, especially C++11 and onwards;
2.3.2. Advanced Python experience;
2.3.3. Linux (command-line and desktop interfaces) including software development and server administration;
2.3.4. Markup languages and associated technologies including XML, XSLT, XML Schema, JSON, YAML; and
2.3.5. Master’s Degree in Computer Science (MSc) or Engineering (MSc Eng. / MEng).
2.4. General skills :
2.4.1. Ability to learn fast and absorb new information quickly;
2.4.2. Ability to work as part of a team and collaborate on large projects;
2.4.3. Ability to work independently;
2.4.4. Strong problem-solving skills; and
2.4.5. High standard of communication skills in English (both verbal and written).
