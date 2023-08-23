End to End Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

A goldenRule Client – Leader the in the insurance space is looking for an end to end tester to join them on an exciting project.
The consultant’s focus will be to provide end to end Testing consulting services to our client. The services will include the following:
- Daily files checks and recons
- Support to the Institutional Operations team, providing capacity where needed and review of current processes versus new processes
- Help with change management
- Mentor and up skill staff where needed
- Resources with immediate start dates will be given preference
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML