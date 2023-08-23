End to End Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

A goldenRule Client – Leader the in the insurance space is looking for an end to end tester to join them on an exciting project.

The consultant’s focus will be to provide end to end Testing consulting services to our client. The services will include the following:

Daily files checks and recons

Support to the Institutional Operations team, providing capacity where needed and review of current processes versus new processes

Help with change management

Mentor and up skill staff where needed

Resources with immediate start dates will be given preference

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

