HAVAÍC completes second investment in RapidDeploy

Cape Town-headquartered venture capital (VC) firm HAVAÍC has announced a further investment in RapidDeploy following its participation in a bridge round in October last year. The VC firm has bolstered its stake with a second investment as part of RapidDeploy’s Series C equity round.

Founded in 2016, RapidDeploy is the leading cloud-native platform for public safety, delivering next-generation solutions and intelligent mission-critical data to 911 agencies across the United States. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Cape Town-born business is helping to reduce response times, enhance situational awareness, and drive better outcomes. RapidDeploy also empowers public safety leaders with data insights that improve emergency response workflows.

Over 1 500 911 agencies throughout the US are leveraging RapidDeploy’s cloud-native products, Radius Mapping and Eclipse Analytics. Radius Mapping is a primary call-taking map that unites mission-critical intelligence like location data, live tracking, floor plans, messaging, health records, vehicle data, and live video streaming on a single screen. Eclipse Analytics is a browser-based platform that aggregates 911 call data at scale to provide on-demand reporting and analytics in a single platform.

Grant Rock, HAVAÍC partner, says: “RapidDeploy’s game-changing technology is supporting the industry’s transition to Next Generation 911. Seamless access to life-saving information is giving telecommunicators and first responders in the field the information they need to mobilise faster, more accurate responses. It makes all the difference. In keeping with our investment thesis, RapidDeploy is a prime example of African-born tech creating an impact on the global stage.”

Steven Raucher, RapidDeploy CEO, comments: “We are thrilled to have the support of HAVAÍC. This investment enables us to continue innovating our suite of Next Generation 911 solutions for the public safety sector. We look forward to building on our success and scaling our mission-critical software to empower 911 agencies, telecommunicators, and first responders, and ultimately, save more lives.”

Recently, RapidDeploy announced the expansion of its Next Generation 911 product suite with the launch of RapidONE, a new browser-based call-handling solution, and Lightning, a new mobile app that delivers critical information to tens of thousands of first responders in the field.

The agreement further strengthens HAVAÍC’s investment in SafeTech and follows the VC’s most recent investments in RNR, FinAccess, ShopEx, and Talk360. HAVAÍC now serves a combined 18,5-million customers in over 180 countries worldwide via its 21-strong portfolio of early-stage, high-potential tech companies. To date, HAVAÍC has achieved four international exits, delivering annualised returns far exceeding its 30% target.