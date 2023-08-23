India pioneers south pole Moon landing

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has successfully landed at the south pole of the moon.

Following the soft landing, it will release a rover to explore the Moon’s surface, and conduct various experiments.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) explains that Chandrayaan-3 consists of Lander and Rover configuration.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM) and a rover, and aims to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for Inter planetary missions.

The lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. They have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.