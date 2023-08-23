Isaac Mophatlane joins Mustek board

Isaac Mophatlane has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Mustek, effective 1 September 2023.

Mophatlane started his career at Software Connexion and became the youngest director on the board of a listed company.

Together with his late brother, Benjamin, he co-founded BCX (then known as Business Connection) in 1996. In 2004 the company merged with Comparex Africa and Mophatlane was appointed as group executive: client engagement – public sector. He also fulfilled the roles of group executive: innovation and group executive: Smart Office Connexion before becoming Group CEO of BCX.

In 2015 BCX was sold to Telkom, creating the largest ICT services business on the African continent.

Mohpatlane co-founded the Randvest Group, a South African, majority black-owned, diversified investment holding company in 2017.

He currently serves as an independent non-executive director on the board of Pepkor Holdings and is a member of the Pepkor Human Resources and Remuneration and Nomination Committees. He previously served as an independent non-executive director on the board of Exxaro Resources and was a member of the Exxaro Audit Committee, the Social and Ethics Committee and the Investment Committee.

Mophatlane is a non-executive director on the boards of several of Randvest’s investments and is also deputy non-executive chairman of the Catholic Education Investment Company.