Junior to Intermediate Full Stack Developer (Impression) – Gauteng

We are excited to present a fantastic opportunity for a Junior to Intermediate Full Stack Developer to join our client’s team.

The ideal candidate for this position will have a solid foundation in web development, with proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, as well as experience with back-end technologies like Node.js, Python, or PHP. You should have a strong understanding of software development principles and best practices, as well as knowledge of databases and API integrations.

Qualification Required:

National Senior Certificate/Grade 12

IT Related Degree

Cloud Fundamental AWS exam or higher required

Experience Required:

Industry experience of at least 8 months

8+ months AWS experience required in the sense of: Understanding services offered Understanding costing

Python experience

Angular experience advantageous

Experienced SQL and NoSQL

Advantageous if experienced in cloud.

Source control for code – we use Git, knowledge is preferred.

Bootstrap and material knowledge

HTML, CSS, SCSS knowledge

Understanding of security

Show understanding of UI and UX

Strong understanding of zero trust.

Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills.

Proficiency in reading and understanding and ability to improve on documentation.

Essential Functions:

Knows how to simplify code and write clean code.

A want to improve and grow – learn and expand there is a lot of room for this.

Autonomous

Be able to identify areas for improvement in stack and communicate it across effectively.

Able to take a complex problem and break it down into smaller components.

Translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Design a solution so that your components can be reused and are loosely couple.

Able to estimate the amount of time you need to complete each component.

Document code and write manuals that explain how things work.

Ability to handle scope creep or prioritize.

Excellent communication skills.

Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

