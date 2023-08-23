Junior to Intermediate Full Stack Developer (Impression)

Aug 23, 2023

We are excited to present a fantastic opportunity for a Junior to Intermediate Full Stack Developer to join our client’s team.

The ideal candidate for this position will have a solid foundation in web development, with proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, as well as experience with back-end technologies like Node.js, Python, or PHP. You should have a strong understanding of software development principles and best practices, as well as knowledge of databases and API integrations.

Qualification Required:

  • National Senior Certificate/Grade 12

  • IT Related Degree

  • Cloud Fundamental AWS exam or higher required

Experience Required:

  • Industry experience of at least 8 months

  • 8+ months AWS experience required in the sense of:

    • Understanding services offered

    • Understanding costing

  • Python experience

  • Angular experience advantageous

  • Experienced SQL and NoSQL

  • Advantageous if experienced in cloud.

  • Source control for code – we use Git, knowledge is preferred.

  • Python experience

  • Angular experience advantageous

  • Bootstrap and material knowledge

  • HTML, CSS, SCSS knowledge

  • Understanding of security

  • Show understanding of UI and UX

  • Strong understanding of zero trust.

  • Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills.

  • Proficiency in reading and understanding and ability to improve on documentation.

Essential Functions:

  • Knows how to simplify code and write clean code.

  • A want to improve and grow – learn and expand there is a lot of room for this.

  • Autonomous

  • Be able to identify areas for improvement in stack and communicate it across effectively.

  • Able to take a complex problem and break it down into smaller components.

  • Translate business requirements into technical solutions.

  • Design a solution so that your components can be reused and are loosely couple.

  • Able to estimate the amount of time you need to complete each component.

  • Document code and write manuals that explain how things work.

  • Ability to handle scope creep or prioritize.

  • Excellent communication skills.

Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position