Junior to Intermediate Full Stack Developer (Impression)

We are excited to present a fantastic opportunity for a Junior to Intermediate Full Stack Developer to join our client’s team.
The ideal candidate for this position will have a solid foundation in web development, with proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, as well as experience with back-end technologies like Node.js, Python, or PHP. You should have a strong understanding of software development principles and best practices, as well as knowledge of databases and API integrations.
Qualification Required:
- National Senior Certificate/Grade 12
- IT Related Degree
- Cloud Fundamental AWS exam or higher required
Experience Required:
- Industry experience of at least 8 months
- 8+ months AWS experience required in the sense of:
- Understanding services offered
- Understanding costing
- Python experience
- Angular experience advantageous
- Experienced SQL and NoSQL
- Advantageous if experienced in cloud.
- Source control for code – we use Git, knowledge is preferred.
- Python experience
- Angular experience advantageous
- Bootstrap and material knowledge
- HTML, CSS, SCSS knowledge
- Understanding of security
- Show understanding of UI and UX
- Strong understanding of zero trust.
- Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Proficiency in reading and understanding and ability to improve on documentation.
Essential Functions:
- Knows how to simplify code and write clean code.
- A want to improve and grow – learn and expand there is a lot of room for this.
- Autonomous
- Be able to identify areas for improvement in stack and communicate it across effectively.
- Able to take a complex problem and break it down into smaller components.
- Translate business requirements into technical solutions.
- Design a solution so that your components can be reused and are loosely couple.
- Able to estimate the amount of time you need to complete each component.
- Document code and write manuals that explain how things work.
- Ability to handle scope creep or prioritize.
- Excellent communication skills.
Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML