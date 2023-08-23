Network Systems Administrator

Our well known client in the Automation industry is seeking for a highly skilled Network Systems Administrator (Linux) to join their team.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Includes the following but is not limited to:

1.1. Designing Network and Server Infrastructure:

1.1.1. Designing network and server infrastructure based on specified requirements;

1.1.2. Implementing subnetting, IP address assignment, DHCP, VLANs, VPNs, and routing;

1.1.3. Configuring high-availability settings to ensure system resilience;

1.1.4. Managing user access control and authentication mechanisms;

1.1.5. Implementing security measures, encryption protocols, threat models, and intrusion

detection systems;

1.1.6. Establishing backup strategies and data retention policies;

1.1.7. Developing and enforcing network and server policies; and

1.1.8. Setting up monitoring tools and metrics for network performance evaluation.

1.2. Deploying Network and Server Infrastructure:

1.2.1. Deploying Windows, Linux, and hypervisor-based systems;

1.2.2. Configuring cloud-based solutions (AWS, Azure) as required; and

1.2.3. Configuring and maintaining network devices such as switches routers, and firewalls (Cisco, PfSense).

1.3. Configuring and Documenting Network and Server Infrastructure:

1.3.1. Managing configuration changes for network and server infrastructure;

1.3.2. Creating and maintaining documentation for procedures and policies; and

1.3.3. Communicating network changes and updates to relevant stakeholders.

1.4. Administrating and Maintaining Deployed Networks:

1.4.1. Administering network and server infrastructure to ensure smooth operations;

1.4.2. Monitoring network performance and troubleshooting issues;

1.4.3. Conducting regular maintenance tasks and applying patches or updates; and

1.4.4. Collaborating with other IT teams and vendors to resolve network-related problems.

REQUIREMENTS:

2.1. Minimum Qualifications

2.1.1. Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or similar related qualification.

2.2. Required Skills and Experience

2.2.1. 3-5 years of relevant experience;

2.2.2. Significant experience Linux administration;

2.2.3. Significant experience with Python;

2.2.4. Significant experience with business networks;

2.2.5. Experience with cloud services (AWS preferred);

2.2.6. Experience with network security (intrusion detection, encryption); and

2.2.7. Experience with virtualization (Docker, VSphere, VirtualBox).

2.3. Recommended Skills and Experience

2.3.1. Python:

PCPP-31-1xx

PCPP-32-2xx

2.3.2. Cloud:

iii. AWS Professional Level Courses

AWS Specialty Level Courses

2.3.3. Leadership experience;

2.3.4. Experience in enterprise networking policy; and

2.3.5. Experience in authentication (LDAP, SSO, OAuth).

2.4. General skills

2.4.1. Ability to learn fast and absorb new information quickly.

2.4.2. Ability to work as part of a team and collaborate on large projects.

2.4.3. Ability to work independently.

2.4.4. Strong problem-solving skills.

2.4.5. High standard of communication skills in English (both verbal and written).

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS

