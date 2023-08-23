Our well known client in the Automation industry is seeking for a highly skilled Network Systems Administrator (Linux) to join their team.
- ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Includes the following but is not limited to:
1.1. Designing Network and Server Infrastructure:
1.1.1. Designing network and server infrastructure based on specified requirements;
1.1.2. Implementing subnetting, IP address assignment, DHCP, VLANs, VPNs, and routing;
1.1.3. Configuring high-availability settings to ensure system resilience;
1.1.4. Managing user access control and authentication mechanisms;
1.1.5. Implementing security measures, encryption protocols, threat models, and intrusion
detection systems;
1.1.6. Establishing backup strategies and data retention policies;
1.1.7. Developing and enforcing network and server policies; and
1.1.8. Setting up monitoring tools and metrics for network performance evaluation.
1.2. Deploying Network and Server Infrastructure:
1.2.1. Deploying Windows, Linux, and hypervisor-based systems;
1.2.2. Configuring cloud-based solutions (AWS, Azure) as required; and
1.2.3. Configuring and maintaining network devices such as switches routers, and firewalls (Cisco, PfSense).
1.3. Configuring and Documenting Network and Server Infrastructure:
1.3.1. Managing configuration changes for network and server infrastructure;
1.3.2. Creating and maintaining documentation for procedures and policies; and
1.3.3. Communicating network changes and updates to relevant stakeholders.
1.4. Administrating and Maintaining Deployed Networks:
1.4.1. Administering network and server infrastructure to ensure smooth operations;
1.4.2. Monitoring network performance and troubleshooting issues;
1.4.3. Conducting regular maintenance tasks and applying patches or updates; and
1.4.4. Collaborating with other IT teams and vendors to resolve network-related problems.
- REQUIREMENTS:
2.1. Minimum Qualifications
2.1.1. Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or similar related qualification.
2.2. Required Skills and Experience
2.2.1. 3-5 years of relevant experience;
2.2.2. Significant experience Linux administration;
2.2.3. Significant experience with Python;
2.2.4. Significant experience with business networks;
2.2.5. Experience with cloud services (AWS preferred);
2.2.6. Experience with network security (intrusion detection, encryption); and
2.2.7. Experience with virtualization (Docker, VSphere, VirtualBox).
2.3. Recommended Skills and Experience
2.3.1. Python:
- PCPP-31-1xx
- PCPP-32-2xx
2.3.2. Cloud:
iii. AWS Professional Level Courses
- AWS Specialty Level Courses
2.3.3. Leadership experience;
2.3.4. Experience in enterprise networking policy; and
2.3.5. Experience in authentication (LDAP, SSO, OAuth).
2.4. General skills
2.4.1. Ability to learn fast and absorb new information quickly.
2.4.2. Ability to work as part of a team and collaborate on large projects.
2.4.3. Ability to work independently.
2.4.4. Strong problem-solving skills.
2.4.5. High standard of communication skills in English (both verbal and written).
PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS
