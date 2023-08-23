NoPBX scoops innovation award

Cape-based NoPBX is officially the ‘Most Innovative PBX Service Provider in South Africa’, according to the sixth and latest annual African Excellence Awards.

Hosted by AI Global Media and its quarterly MEA Markets magazine, the awards celebrate the Africa of today being defined by innovation.

“Africa has established a strong foundation for excellence and we see this particularly in telecoms. Innovation here can rapidly change African lives for the better,” says Anton Potgieter, co-founder and MD of NoPBX, a local telecoms start-up.

Potgieter notes a poll conducted last year by NoPBX that revealed less than half (46%) of respondents worked in a business where the phones remained operational during loadshedding.

NoPBX is an app-based switchboard solution that works flawlessly during power outages, as long of course as the smartphones running it have battery life.

The third and latest version of the NoPBX smartphone app – available on the Android, Huawei and Apple app stores -now also enables the creation of a full working hosted PBX right from the app itself, without the need for any web portal set-up.

This means that NoPBX clients are all able to start making and receiving business calls on their existing cellular handsets, using their own unique NoPBX business phone number, just by downloading and instaling the NoPBX app.

“Africa is the continent best suited to mobile. NoPBX takes a traditionally wired and complex SME and corporate business technology and combines it with Africa’s favourite mobile tech – GSM – for maximum convenience, simplicity and effectiveness,” concludes Potgieter.