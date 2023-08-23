Project Manager(5 Year Fixed Term Contract) – Gauteng Midrand

To manage and implement multiple projects on behalf of the PaD Programme
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Oversee and implement large-scale infrastructure projects involving multiple stakeholders from cradle to completion.
- Work closely with the Programme Manager in developing operational plan/s for several districts and a variety of PaD projects.
- Manage allocated projects; the scope of work, delivery schedule, price and contractual conditions whilst building and maintaining relationships with clients, partners, key stakeholders, internal and external specialists.
- Serve as a key link with the Programme Manager and district/municipality representative in terms of project coordination and implementation.
- Facilitate and co-ordinate the efforts of all parties involved in the project, including professional service providers (consultants), program partners, contractors, sub-contractors and labour.
- Supervise and coordinate all project activities, ensuring that all work is completed to high standards of quality and safety
- Identify and negotiate assignment of resources required for project delivery.
- Develop and manage project schedules using MS Projects and other project management tools.
- Manage relationships at various levels with the project stakeholders, partners in accordance with the PaD development objectives and stakeholder relations and communication strategy.
- Establish and maintain strategic partnerships, networks and alliances aimed at enhancing the Bank’s development support role.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A degree in the Built Environment field or similar
- A project management qualification and professional accreditation with the Project Management Institute is required at an NQF Level 6.
- Demonstrated technical experience with Project Management tools such Microsoft Project and Planner
- A minimum of 8 years’ demonstrated work experience as a Project Manager or similar role
- Proven track record in managing huge construction projects/built environment in various different disciplines
- Sound knowledge of the JBCC, NEC, GCC and other relevant building contracts
- Knowledge and understanding of all legislation relevant to the business of company (i.e. PFMA, MFMA, PPPFA, etc.)
- Strong knowledge and experience in working with local government planning cycle and processes.
- Demonstrable track record of working with high level government stakeholders.
- Comprehensive knowledge of the complex regulatory environments of municipalities / metros, state-owned enterprises and other government entities in South Africa.
- Demonstrated ability to lead complex strategic projects to successful completion.
Desirable Requirements
- Supply chain management and processes
Desired Skills:
- g) Presentation
- f) Reporting & Communication
- d) Planning and Organising