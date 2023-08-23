Pyramid Analytics, Smollan forge international partnership

Global retail specialist Smollan has formalised an international reseller and implementation partnership agreement with decision and business intelligence (BI) software provider Pyramid Analytics.

The agreement will see Smollan, via its data and technology business, DataOrbis, expanding its current service offering to include the ability to both sell Pyramid Analytics licenses and implement Pyramid Analytics software.

“Our clients operate in incredibly competitive industries, where the ability to make the best decision, quickly is the key to strong performance. Our hunt for a BI solution that delivers superior functionality, excellent value, and next-generation capability led us to Pyramid Analytics. We migrated the majority of our DataOrbis solutions onto their software last year, and already our clients are noticing a step-change in how we can help them capitalise on the explosive amount of data they have at their fingertips,” says James Collett, Smollan’s chief executive: data and technology.

The Pyramid Analytics partnership also provides DataOrbis with a growth opportunity geared at expanding DataOrbis’ services and footprint into verticals outside of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space where they have traditionally played.

This is supported by DataOrbis and Smollan’s global footprint, which includes operations in all major gateways.

“DataOrbis has an excellent understanding of what it takes to implement a successful data strategy across an organisation, regardless of industry. We are incredibly excited to be partnering with them internationally. By leveraging their global presence throughout their client and partner networks, I believe DataOrbis, together with Pyramid Analytics, can streamline and optimise their data analytics ecosystems to prepare them for what’s next. We are thrilled to have them on board,” says Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics CEO.

The Pyramid Platform consolidates data preparation, business analytics, and data science into a single, integrated, self-service platform that can be accessed by all levels of data users.

“The time it takes for a decision-maker to access data can make or break a company’s competitive advantage. Pyramid Analytics reduces the amount of time it takes users across the organisation to easily find the information they need without having to request it from IT. It’s a win-win for both users and overly stretched IT departments,” says Kohl.