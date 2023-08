Server Administrator – Gauteng Groenkloof

Our client based in Groenkloof, Pretoria is looking to hire a Server Administrator for a period of 12 months to provide implementation and support services relating to setting up servers, administer servers, administer and setup virtual environments, administer and automation of backups and replication

Requirements:

Diploma + Advanced Diploma/ B Degree in ICT, IS, Computer Science and related field

MCSE Certified – productivity certification is essential

Server + Certification is essential

Oracle Certified Server Associate is advantageous

VMWare Certification is preferred

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation Certification is essential

8 years relevant work experience in Server Administration in corporate environment

Proven track record in upgrading, modifying and improving server infrastructure within corporate environment

Proven track record in deploying server security processes within a corporate environment

Desired Skills:

server administration

VPN

Virtual environments

ITIL

Windows Server

