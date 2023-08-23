Software Developer

Aug 23, 2023

REQUIREMENTS

  • Grade 12
  • BSc (IT/Computer Science)
  • Minimum 3 Years Experience in a similar role
  • Have experience and be proficient in MVC. NET Framework, Entity Framework, Razor, Windows OS, .Net Core, Blazor HTML, Java Script, CSS, J-Query, Bootstrap, C#, Microsoft SQL Server, Visual Studio
  • Have strong relational database design knowledge.
  • Experience in database performance tuning, Query Optimization, using Performance Monitor, SQL Profiler and other related monitoring and troubleshooting tools.
  • Knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable.
  • Excellent Time Management & Communication Skills
  • Be a team player
  • Good at multi-tasking and attention to detail
  • Able to work under pressure
  • This is a non remote working position – you will need to be able to work from our clients office on a daily basis.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Software developer based in Hilton KZN are looking for an experienced Software Developer who has to have a problem solving mindset and willingness to go the extra mile while being a collaborative team player as the developer will be involved in all areas of software development from design to development and testing.

