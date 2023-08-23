REQUIREMENTS
- Grade 12
- BSc (IT/Computer Science)
- Minimum 3 Years Experience in a similar role
- Have experience and be proficient in MVC. NET Framework, Entity Framework, Razor, Windows OS, .Net Core, Blazor HTML, Java Script, CSS, J-Query, Bootstrap, C#, Microsoft SQL Server, Visual Studio
- Have strong relational database design knowledge.
- Experience in database performance tuning, Query Optimization, using Performance Monitor, SQL Profiler and other related monitoring and troubleshooting tools.
- Knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable.
- Excellent Time Management & Communication Skills
- Be a team player
- Good at multi-tasking and attention to detail
- Able to work under pressure
- This is a non remote working position – you will need to be able to work from our clients office on a daily basis.
Desired Skills:
- MVC.NET Framework
- Entity Framework
- Razor
- Windows OS
- .Netcore
- Blazor HTML
- Java Script
- CSS
- J-Query
- Bootstrap
- C#
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Visual Studio
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Software developer based in Hilton KZN are looking for an experienced Software Developer who has to have a problem solving mindset and willingness to go the extra mile while being a collaborative team player as the developer will be involved in all areas of software development from design to development and testing.