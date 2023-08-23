Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Hilton

REQUIREMENTS

Grade 12

BSc (IT/Computer Science)

Minimum 3 Years Experience in a similar role

Have experience and be proficient in MVC. NET Framework, Entity Framework, Razor, Windows OS, .Net Core, Blazor HTML, Java Script, CSS, J-Query, Bootstrap, C#, Microsoft SQL Server, Visual Studio

Have strong relational database design knowledge.

Experience in database performance tuning, Query Optimization, using Performance Monitor, SQL Profiler and other related monitoring and troubleshooting tools.

Knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable.

Excellent Time Management & Communication Skills

Be a team player

Good at multi-tasking and attention to detail

Able to work under pressure

This is a non remote working position – you will need to be able to work from our clients office on a daily basis.

Desired Skills:

MVC.NET Framework

Entity Framework

Razor

Windows OS

.Netcore

Blazor HTML

Java Script

CSS

J-Query

Bootstrap

C#

Microsoft SQL Server

Visual Studio

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Software developer based in Hilton KZN are looking for an experienced Software Developer who has to have a problem solving mindset and willingness to go the extra mile while being a collaborative team player as the developer will be involved in all areas of software development from design to development and testing.

Learn more/Apply for this position