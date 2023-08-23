System Integrator

The System Integrator will be in charge of designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software programs and applications and reports to the Senior Manager of Solutions Delivery. Throughout the production lifetime, this entails investigating, designing, documenting, and revising software specifications. The software developer will also promptly and accurately identify and fix any software faults, and when necessary, provide status updates. They design, create, and test programs using a variety of programming languages and development tools. They are also in charge of maintaining and enhancing current software systems.

To qualify, you need to have:

Matric and a tertiary qualification in Information Systems, Computer Science, or equivalent; (NQF level 7) Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (advantageous)

Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (advantageous)

Reliable transport Experience:

Minimum of 4 years of experience directly related to Systems Integration

Working technical knowledge of programming languages, including: C#, Asp.net core, MVC, CSS, Bootstrap, XML, HTML5, Entity Framework, Link, SSRS, JQuery, JavaScript, MS SQL/Oracle, Web Service/Windows communication Foundation/API, Azure DevOps (advantage), Git (advantage), Agile (advantage), AngularJS (advantage), Python (advantage)

Experience working with enterprise applications

Experience working with mobile app development

Hands-on experience working in integrated development environments

Extensive experience with Windows operating systems.

Extensive experience with SQL databases

Solid working knowledge of current Internet technologies. Hands-on software troubleshooting experience.

Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws

Desired Skills:

CSS

SQL

C#

Asp.Net

XML

Javascript

Azure

