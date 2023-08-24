BI Data Engineer

Aug 24, 2023

Our client is looking for a confident and skilled BI Data Engineer to join their team.

Requirements:

  • 6+ years’ experience in data warehousing / systems design, development, and implementation across multiple business pillars.
  • Expertise in ETL tools and processes, data integration techniques, and data quality management.
  • Strong understanding of ERD’s and Data Normalization / Denormalization techniques.
  • Working knowledge of Inmon and Kimball data modelling methods.
  • Proficiency in both SQL and non-SQL querying languages for data extraction and manipulation.
  • Strong knowledge of BI tools (Qlik, Power BI, Tableau) and visualisation best practices.
  • In depth knowledge of database management systems and data modelling concepts (star schema, snowflake schema).
  • Experience with big data technologies and cloud-based data warehousing platforms.
  • Working knowledge of API / JSON / SOAP based connectivity.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Designing, developing, and maintaining infrastructure.
  • Work closely with various stakeholders to gather requirements, design data models, and implement efficient data integration processes to support data-driven decision-making across a wide variety on business pillars.
  • Data Strategy and Architecture.
  • Design and optimise data models, ensuring they meet data storage, retrieval, and analytical needs while maintaining data integrity and performance.
  • Design and create data pipelines.
  • Data Integration and transformation. Data Warehouse Management.
  • Create and develop real-time data processing solutions that allow organizations to analyse and act on data as it is generated or received.
  • Data Quality Assurance and Performance Optimisation.
  • Work with cloud-based data platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, as well as SaaS and on-premise environments, often using a combination of different landscapes.
  • Collaborate closely with data scientists, data analysts, and business stakeholders.
  • Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in data technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Data
  • BI
  • ETL
  • Azure
  • Power BI
  • Tableau
  • AWS
  • SaaS
  • Qlik
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position