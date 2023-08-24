BI Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking for a confident and skilled BI Data Engineer to join their team.
Requirements:
- 6+ years’ experience in data warehousing / systems design, development, and implementation across multiple business pillars.
- Expertise in ETL tools and processes, data integration techniques, and data quality management.
- Strong understanding of ERD’s and Data Normalization / Denormalization techniques.
- Working knowledge of Inmon and Kimball data modelling methods.
- Proficiency in both SQL and non-SQL querying languages for data extraction and manipulation.
- Strong knowledge of BI tools (Qlik, Power BI, Tableau) and visualisation best practices.
- In depth knowledge of database management systems and data modelling concepts (star schema, snowflake schema).
- Experience with big data technologies and cloud-based data warehousing platforms.
- Working knowledge of API / JSON / SOAP based connectivity.
Key Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing, and maintaining infrastructure.
- Work closely with various stakeholders to gather requirements, design data models, and implement efficient data integration processes to support data-driven decision-making across a wide variety on business pillars.
- Data Strategy and Architecture.
- Design and optimise data models, ensuring they meet data storage, retrieval, and analytical needs while maintaining data integrity and performance.
- Design and create data pipelines.
- Data Integration and transformation. Data Warehouse Management.
- Create and develop real-time data processing solutions that allow organizations to analyse and act on data as it is generated or received.
- Data Quality Assurance and Performance Optimisation.
- Work with cloud-based data platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, as well as SaaS and on-premise environments, often using a combination of different landscapes.
- Collaborate closely with data scientists, data analysts, and business stakeholders.
- Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in data technologies.
Desired Skills:
- Data
- BI
- ETL
- Azure
- Power BI
- Tableau
- AWS
- SaaS
- Qlik
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma