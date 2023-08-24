BI Data Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client is looking for a confident and skilled BI Data Engineer to join their team.

Requirements:

6+ years’ experience in data warehousing / systems design, development, and implementation across multiple business pillars.

Expertise in ETL tools and processes, data integration techniques, and data quality management.

Strong understanding of ERD’s and Data Normalization / Denormalization techniques.

Working knowledge of Inmon and Kimball data modelling methods.

Proficiency in both SQL and non-SQL querying languages for data extraction and manipulation.

Strong knowledge of BI tools (Qlik, Power BI, Tableau) and visualisation best practices.

In depth knowledge of database management systems and data modelling concepts (star schema, snowflake schema).

Experience with big data technologies and cloud-based data warehousing platforms.

Working knowledge of API / JSON / SOAP based connectivity.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, and maintaining infrastructure.

Work closely with various stakeholders to gather requirements, design data models, and implement efficient data integration processes to support data-driven decision-making across a wide variety on business pillars.

Data Strategy and Architecture.

Design and optimise data models, ensuring they meet data storage, retrieval, and analytical needs while maintaining data integrity and performance.

Design and create data pipelines.

Data Integration and transformation. Data Warehouse Management.

Create and develop real-time data processing solutions that allow organizations to analyse and act on data as it is generated or received.

Data Quality Assurance and Performance Optimisation.

Work with cloud-based data platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, as well as SaaS and on-premise environments, often using a combination of different landscapes.

Collaborate closely with data scientists, data analysts, and business stakeholders.

Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in data technologies.

Desired Skills:

BI

Data

ETL

SQL

Qlik

AWS

Azure

Power BI

Tableau

SaaS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

