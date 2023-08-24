Business Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

An authorised financial services provider, operating within the life insurance industry in South Africa, requires the services of a Data Analyst whose purpose will be to enable the company’s strategy to be a data centric business and to provide accurate and complete data to all stakeholders (regulatory, decisionmakers, actuarial functions, claims and fraud management) for analysis and reporting purposes. You are required to have a Diploma in Data analysis / Information sciences / IT, at least 2 or more years’ experience in data processing / cleaning / analysis and at least 2 or more years’ experience in Insurance industry (or at least the financial services industry). This is for a 6 month fixed term contract, with possible extension.

DUTIES:

Monitor data submission channels (AUL data mail, SFTP) for incoming data from binder holders – both claims and policyholder data.

Follow up with binder holders to ensure data is submitted on a timeous basis.

Extract member data directly from various administration systems.

Records extracted and submitted data on binder holder dashboard / tracking report for monitoring.

Process member data and prepare data for import to the database.

Review member data of binder holders against minimum AUL requirements and identify shortcomings in binder holder data.

Review member data of binder holders against the applicable master policies and identify areas where policies do not comply with the master policy agreements.

Report on the findings of member data reviews, in the shape of a formal data assessment, which will be communicated to the scheme.

Monitor data submission channels (AUL data mail, SFTP) for incoming claims data from binder holders.

Follow up with binder holders to ensure data is submitted on a timeous basis.

Prepare claims data for import to the claims database.

Prepare data and notes for each client according to the client’s unique data structure and challenges.

Present the system to the client.

Document the progress of each client through the onboarding process.

The data quality controller should drive improvement in binder holder data through effective and clear communication.

Constantly follow up with binder holders where areas of concern have been identified to ensure continuous improvement.

Support the AUL operational environment with Special Projects and Reporting data requests for Clients, Client Service Consultants.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Diploma in Data analysis / Information sciences / IT

2 or more years’ experience in data processing / cleaning / analysis

2 or more years’ experience in Insurance industry (or at least the financial services industry)

IT Architecture: data warehousing, database structures, process optimization, automation knowledge

Working knowledge of the regulatory environment which the company operates in.

Understand the inherent risks of the business and specifically how it can be identified and managed in the data department.

Understand the need for controls and standard procedures and be able to implement these controls.

Can analyse data on a high level to identify anomalies and risks.

Analyse data on a detailed level in areas where risks have been identified.

Build and manage client relationships.

Develop process to consume data: SQL, VBa, etc.

ATTRIBUTES:

• Excellent communication skills.

• Excellent analytical skills.

• Prioritisation.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

