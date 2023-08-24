Business Analyst – Procurement and Supply Chain – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a leading global mining company and their products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life Looking for a business analyst who has procurement and supply chain experience. They should have experience in Business Analysis with exposure to Systems and Systems delivery projects.
Key Responsibilities
- Define and document business process
- Interview stakeholders and facilitate workshops
- Gather and document functional documents
- Define operation and analytical reports
- Coordinate with IT teams in system delivery
- Document test scenarios
- Review unit test results, participate in system integration testing, and lead user acceptance testing
- Assist with post-go-live support and end-user support
- Support incident management
- Creation of training material
- Support system training activities
- Support Change activities and communication
Essential Competencies
- Sound analytical
- Critical thinking
- Analysis
- Problem-solving
- Communication
Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid
- Johannesburg (Hybrid)
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or a related
- 8 years of experience in business analysis in supply chain management
- knowledge of IT software development, including ERP systems, SAP systems, etc.
- Experience with IMS (intelligent media system) technology and infrastructure requirements for both
- large and small companies are desired.
- 5 years of experience in procurement and supply chain management
Understanding of the project management life cycles
Desired Skills:
- analysis
- writing
- communication
- leadership
- planning
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma