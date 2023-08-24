Business Analyst – Procurement and Supply Chain – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a leading global mining company and their products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life Looking for a business analyst who has procurement and supply chain experience. They should have experience in Business Analysis with exposure to Systems and Systems delivery projects.

Key Responsibilities

Define and document business process

Interview stakeholders and facilitate workshops

Gather and document functional documents

Define operation and analytical reports

Coordinate with IT teams in system delivery

Document test scenarios

Review unit test results, participate in system integration testing, and lead user acceptance testing

Assist with post-go-live support and end-user support

Support incident management

Creation of training material

Support system training activities

Support Change activities and communication

Essential Competencies

Sound analytical

Critical thinking

Analysis

Problem-solving

Communication

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid

Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or a related

8 years of experience in business analysis in supply chain management

knowledge of IT software development, including ERP systems, SAP systems, etc.

Experience with IMS (intelligent media system) technology and infrastructure requirements for both

large and small companies are desired.

5 years of experience in procurement and supply chain management

Understanding of the project management life cycles

Desired Skills:

analysis

writing

communication

leadership

planning

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

