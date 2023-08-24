Business Analyst – Procurement and Supply Chain – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 24, 2023

Our client is a leading global mining company and their products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life Looking for a business analyst who has procurement and supply chain experience. They should have experience in Business Analysis with exposure to Systems and Systems delivery projects.

Key Responsibilities

  • Define and document business process
  • Interview stakeholders and facilitate workshops
  • Gather and document functional documents
  • Define operation and analytical reports
  • Coordinate with IT teams in system delivery
  • Document test scenarios
  • Review unit test results, participate in system integration testing, and lead user acceptance testing
  • Assist with post-go-live support and end-user support
  • Support incident management
  • Creation of training material
  • Support system training activities
  • Support Change activities and communication

Essential Competencies

  • Sound analytical
  • Critical thinking
  • Analysis
  • Problem-solving
  • Communication

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid

  • Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or a related
  • 8 years of experience in business analysis in supply chain management
  • knowledge of IT software development, including ERP systems, SAP systems, etc.
  • Experience with IMS (intelligent media system) technology and infrastructure requirements for both
  • large and small companies are desired.
  • 5 years of experience in procurement and supply chain management

Understanding of the project management life cycles

Desired Skills:

  • analysis
  • writing
  • communication
  • leadership
  • planning

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

