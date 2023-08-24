Cloud Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

About the client:

Our client is South Africa’s leading digital bank with over 10.1M digital banking clients. They have also been named the third strongest banking brand in the world. Through their innovative solution to banking, they give all their clients access to the same affordable service, regardless of their level of income.

Their growth focus is not only on their clients, but also on their employees. Their employees have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. We are passionate people who deliver consistently on their clients’ needs. By simplifying banking, we help their clients live better.

What are we looking for:

To act as a Cloud Engineer in a senior position to build out and maintain resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing Cloud solutions that will assist our client to become the best bank in the world.

Non-negotiable requirements:

5+ years’ experience in Infrastructure, Software Development, DevOps

3+ years design and implementation of highly available, enterprise-scale Cloud infrastructure.

4 – 5 years+ experience in AWS (non-negotiable) Kubernetes (non-negotiable) Crossplane (parallel platform to Terraform)

Experience introducing Cloud technology (start-up) in an environment – processes, principles etc.

Design and hands on troubleshooting background on AWS Platform (Azure or GCP will be advantageous).

Experience working in a DevOps environment.

Experience developing and supporting infrastructure and Cloud capabilities for micro services-based architectures.

Experience working with CI/CD tools.

Experience with authentication and Authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML).

Experience working with scripting and provisioning tools like Terraform, Ansible, CloudFormation or equivalent.

Essential Competencies

Design and deployment of highly available, enterprise-scale Cloud infrastructure.

Advance knowledge of infrastructure concepts, technologies and patterns. (SDLC, IaC)

Practical, working knowledge of:

Developing and delivering systems on AWS Platforms (Azure or GCP will be advantageous).

Supporting and enhancing build and release processes through automation using a combination of processes and existing tools.

Understanding of Cloud Security technologies and best practices.

Understanding of Networking in Cloud environments.

Understanding of modern software engineering patterns, including those used in highly scalable, distributed, and resilient systems.

Ability to deliver long-term, repeatable IaC solutions that incorporate directly into an overall CI/CD process.

Knowledge of JSON templates, PowerShell, CLI’s, Shell, Python.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Certification

Qualifications (Ideal Or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – IT Engineering or Engineering – Other

Location & Type

City of Johannesburg/Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

AWS< Kubernetes

Terraform

DevOps

Ansible

Cloud infrastructure

Learn more/Apply for this position