DevOps Engineer

Our client is a leading software platform based out of South Africa, offering turn-key solutions and a Service Delivery Platform for network operators. They enable their customers to develop, manage, and grow digital service offerings on their networks. Join our client’s dynamic team and be part of their mission to revolutionize the digital service landscape.

Are you a DevOps engineer who dreams of Kubernetes?

Our client is seeking a talented individual to join their DevOps team and take charge of their Kubernetes environment. As a DevOps Specialist, you will be responsible for the daily management, optimization, and troubleshooting of their Kubernetes environment. You will play a critical role in supporting complex business and application requirements through Kubernetes solution architecture. Additionally, you will collaborate with the DevOps team to architect, deploy, manage, optimize, secure, and monitor all infrastructure and software. If you have a passion for technology, a thirst for knowledge, and thrive in a fast-paced start-up culture, this is the opportunity for you.

Responsibilities:

– Manage, optimize, and troubleshoot the Kubernetes environment on a daily basis

– Design and implement Kubernetes solutions to support complex business and application requirements

– Support stakeholders and business with any infrastructure requirements

– Collaborate with the DevOps team to architect, deploy, manage, optimize, secure, and monitor all infrastructure and software

– Assist software engineers with software security and CI/CD pipelines

Requirements:

– 5+ years of hands-on production experience with Kubernetes

– Solid production experience with Docker and AWS

– Proficiency with source control and CI/CD pipeline automation tools such as GitLab

– Experience with infrastructure as code software like Terraform, Ansible, Chef, or Puppet

– Familiarity with common open-source software stacks including Linux, Nginx, HAProxy, MySQL, MongoDB, Memcached/Redis, RabbitMQ/ActiveMQ, Kafka, Grafana, and Prometheus

– Strong scripting/coding skills with languages like bash, python, ruby, perl, go, nodejs, or java

– Experience with device testing automation tools like Appium or robot framework

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Kubernetes

AWS

MYSQL

MongoDB

RabbitMQ

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position