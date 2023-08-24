Front End Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is a thriving software development house with team members in the UK and South Africa. They are seeking a skilled Front End Developer to join their team. This is a great opportunity for growth and development.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain frontend applications using React and TypeScript
- Write unit tests for all your code with Jest
- Collaborate with team members to design and implement new features and functionality
- Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code
- Debug and troubleshoot issues as needed
- Contribute to the development of software development best practices and standards
- Work closely with product managers to deliver high-quality software on schedule
- Continuously improve skills and stay up to date with new technologies and industry trends
Requirements:
- At least 2 years of experience as a Front End Developer
- Degree/Diploma or relevant IT Qualification
- Strong knowledge of React and TypeScript
- Proficiency with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Experience working with APIs
- Experience with microservices and unit testing
- Experience with version control systems (e.g. Git)
- Experience with agile development methodologies
- Strong problem-solving and communication skills
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- React
- TypeScript
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma