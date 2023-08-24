Frontend Developer – Vue.js

About the client:

Our client is the global leader in email signature management software. Their platform turns regular emails into powerful marketing channels with branded signatures, interactive banners, and personalized disclaimers. Trusted by top brands like Chelsea FC and Dell, their secure and user-friendly service delivers higher click-through rates and ROI. Discover the impact of centralized control, advanced targeting, and industry-leading analytics. Join the ranks of successful businesses benefiting from our client’s cutting-edge solutions.

What are we looking for:

If you are, we are looking for you! We need an enthusiastic person to join our Cape Town based development team. We make world class digital marketing products and we need someone to fulfil a pivotal role focusing on developing and improving our suite of products.

Key Responsibilities:

Work closely with developers.

Participate in task estimations & code reviews.

Plan, build, test, and release new features.

Resolve web-development challenges by employing reusable components and the latest front-end frameworks

Non-negotiable requirements:

3+ years web front-end development experience encompassing the following:

Advanced HTML and CSS knowledge

Strong JavaScript and Basic Typescript Knowledge.

Experience in [URL Removed] Javascript Framework.

Knowledge of NodeJS and npm/Yarn.

Experience with Git.

Essential Competencies

Experience with Linux/Unix based systems

Experience with Docker / docker-compose

Experience with Azure/Office365 API / Google API

Location & Type

Claremont, Cape Town/ Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Typescript

Vue.js

Node.js

npm

