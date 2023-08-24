Frontend Web Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Frontend Web Developer

R 33,000.00 – R 35,000.00 Per Month

Stellenbosch, Cape Town

Key concern seeks a strong Frontend Web Developer, to join the Team in Stellenbosch. You will report into the Delivery Manager.

Primary Function of Job

The Frontend Developer will be responsible to design and implement the unique interface between the various client’s websites and the application/platform. The role will create will a unique and client specific appearance and design for each client, aligning the frontend to each client’s specific brand and requirements.

The role will work with the various cross functional teams, including the Global Operations team (responsible for client liaison and support). UX/UI Design (responding create user-friendly interfaces) as well as the Core Development team (responsible for the Maintenance and enhancement) for the care system.

The Frontend Developer will be responsible to produce and/or assist in developing user documentation and providing posting developing hand-over/training.

Qualifications, Technologies and Experience Required

Grade 12

IT Qualification or relevant certification will serve as an advantage

Experience 18 – 24 months experience

Previous experience in an Agile environment

Previous Web Development experience will be required

Knowledge of the Atlassian Suite (Confluence and Jira) will be an advantage

The following language and tools will be a minimum requirement: CSS HTML JavaScript TypeScript Angular 8+



Skills Required

Good verbal and written communication skills

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills

Strong interpersonal skills and highly collaborative

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Ability to use client input to create functional, creative, and user friendly webpages

Time management skills to handle multiple tasks and prioritize work appropriately

Key Performance Areas

Design, develop and implement Front-end Web Solutions

Reporting and Administration

Self-Development

Time Logging

Throughput on Tickets

Team Performance

Development and general quality

Adherence to standard operating procedures

Peer review

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

