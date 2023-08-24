Frontend Web Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Frontend Web Developer
R 33,000.00 – R 35,000.00 Per Month
Stellenbosch, Cape Town
Key concern seeks a strong Frontend Web Developer, to join the Team in Stellenbosch. You will report into the Delivery Manager.
Primary Function of Job
The Frontend Developer will be responsible to design and implement the unique interface between the various client’s websites and the application/platform. The role will create will a unique and client specific appearance and design for each client, aligning the frontend to each client’s specific brand and requirements.
The role will work with the various cross functional teams, including the Global Operations team (responsible for client liaison and support). UX/UI Design (responding create user-friendly interfaces) as well as the Core Development team (responsible for the Maintenance and enhancement) for the care system.
The Frontend Developer will be responsible to produce and/or assist in developing user documentation and providing posting developing hand-over/training.
Qualifications, Technologies and Experience Required
- Grade 12
- IT Qualification or relevant certification will serve as an advantage
- Experience 18 – 24 months experience
- Previous experience in an Agile environment
- Previous Web Development experience will be required
- Knowledge of the Atlassian Suite (Confluence and Jira) will be an advantage
- The following language and tools will be a minimum requirement:
- CSS
- HTML
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- Angular 8+
Skills Required
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Creative thinking and problem-solving skills
- Strong interpersonal skills and highly collaborative
- Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
- Ability to use client input to create functional, creative, and user friendly webpages
- Time management skills to handle multiple tasks and prioritize work appropriately
Key Performance Areas
Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- CSS
- Angular8
- JavaScript