Infrastructure Architect

Aug 24, 2023

This role will be mainly responsible for designing, planning and implementation of IT Infrastructure services used in MPA. This role defines mid & long term IT Infrastructure strategies according to technical trends and MPA service requirements.

  • Infrastructure Operations SPOC for projects
    ? Accountable for analysing and designing IT infrastructure solutions for projects and business needs in accordance with VFTR standards and procedures, preparing procurement package
    ? Create and maintain IO NFRs 2. Design & Implement Processes
    ? Will be accountable to design and implement Infrastructure processes like Service Requests, Capacity Management
    ? Will own and maintain Infrastructure Provisioning process 3. Manage technical terms&conditions of IO contracts
    ? Create and maintain technical terms and conditions of IT infrastructure support, maintenance and service contracts
    ? Manage and ensure quality of the vendor involvement to IO projects and during daily operation 4. Infrastructure Efficiency
    ? Monitor capacity usage trends, seek possible bottlenecks, efficiency and saving potentials 5. Manage Technical Strategies
    ? Follow and analyse new/upcoming technologies and to evaluate their impacts on business requirements
    ? Analyses alternative technologies and solutions , and started procurement requests 6. Planning & Implementation capability
    ? Planning new IT infrastructure platforms to provide “best fit environments” for applications, utilities
    ? Provide assistance in new projects during all stages : assessment, planning, designing, initiation, implementation of the IT infrastructure
    ? Quality assurance of new and existing IT infrastructure
    ? Lifecycle management of all IT infrastructure
    ? Evaluation of tools and applications to manage/monitor IT infrastructure 7. Health & Safety
    ? Ensure that VF HSE&W procedures are implemented and works carried out in compliance with local HSE regulations.
    ? Ensure that work associated risks are assessed and reduced so far as is reasonably practicable 8. Information Security
    ? Comply with VFTR’s information security policy, standards and procedures, available under Intranet / Corporate Security Library,
    ? Report all suspected security and/or policy breaches, potential security risks to VF TR Corporate Security,
    ? Protect VF TR’s information assets from unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, destruction or interference,
    ? Protect user accounts and associated passwords ,

  • Business Continuity
    ? Ensure that VFTR BCM policy /standard ,procedures ,plans implemented and works carried out in compliance with BS [Phone Number Removed]; Standard
    ? Ensure that BCM risks are assessed and mitigated so far as is reasonably practicable in VFTR Business Continuity Management System (BCMS)
    ? Ensure VTR BCMS by planning, establishing, embedding, implementing, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving within VFTR

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • SAFE 6 Agile
  • Infrastructure architecture
  • Infrastructure Designing
  • infrastructure Strategies
  • ITIL
  • Process Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

