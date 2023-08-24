Infrastructure Architect

Infrastructure Operations SPOC for projects

? Accountable for analysing and designing IT infrastructure solutions for projects and business needs in accordance with VFTR standards and procedures, preparing procurement package

? Create and maintain IO NFRs 2. Design & Implement Processes

? Will be accountable to design and implement Infrastructure processes like Service Requests, Capacity Management

? Will own and maintain Infrastructure Provisioning process 3. Manage technical terms&conditions of IO contracts

? Create and maintain technical terms and conditions of IT infrastructure support, maintenance and service contracts

? Manage and ensure quality of the vendor involvement to IO projects and during daily operation 4. Infrastructure Efficiency

? Monitor capacity usage trends, seek possible bottlenecks, efficiency and saving potentials 5. Manage Technical Strategies

? Follow and analyse new/upcoming technologies and to evaluate their impacts on business requirements

? Analyses alternative technologies and solutions , and started procurement requests 6. Planning & Implementation capability

? Planning new IT infrastructure platforms to provide “best fit environments” for applications, utilities

? Provide assistance in new projects during all stages : assessment, planning, designing, initiation, implementation of the IT infrastructure

? Quality assurance of new and existing IT infrastructure

? Lifecycle management of all IT infrastructure

? Evaluation of tools and applications to manage/monitor IT infrastructure 7. Health & Safety

? Ensure that VF HSE&W procedures are implemented and works carried out in compliance with local HSE regulations.

? Ensure that work associated risks are assessed and reduced so far as is reasonably practicable 8. Information Security

? Comply with VFTR’s information security policy, standards and procedures, available under Intranet / Corporate Security Library,

? Report all suspected security and/or policy breaches, potential security risks to VF TR Corporate Security,

? Protect VF TR’s information assets from unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, destruction or interference,

? Protect user accounts and associated passwords ,