Infrastructure Architect – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This role will be mainly responsible for designing, planning and implementation of IT Infrastructure services used in MPA. This role defines mid & long term IT Infrastructure strategies according to technical trends and MPA service requirements.
Infrastructure Operations SPOC for projects
? Accountable for analysing and designing IT infrastructure solutions for projects and business needs in accordance with VFTR standards and procedures, preparing procurement package
? Create and maintain IO NFRs 2. Design & Implement Processes
? Will be accountable to design and implement Infrastructure processes like Service Requests, Capacity Management
? Will own and maintain Infrastructure Provisioning process 3. Manage technical terms&conditions of IO contracts
? Create and maintain technical terms and conditions of IT infrastructure support, maintenance and service contracts
? Manage and ensure quality of the vendor involvement to IO projects and during daily operation 4. Infrastructure Efficiency
? Monitor capacity usage trends, seek possible bottlenecks, efficiency and saving potentials 5. Manage Technical Strategies
? Follow and analyse new/upcoming technologies and to evaluate their impacts on business requirements
? Analyses alternative technologies and solutions , and started procurement requests 6. Planning & Implementation capability
? Planning new IT infrastructure platforms to provide “best fit environments” for applications, utilities
? Provide assistance in new projects during all stages : assessment, planning, designing, initiation, implementation of the IT infrastructure
? Quality assurance of new and existing IT infrastructure
? Lifecycle management of all IT infrastructure
? Evaluation of tools and applications to manage/monitor IT infrastructure 7. Health & Safety
? Ensure that VF HSE&W procedures are implemented and works carried out in compliance with local HSE regulations.
? Ensure that work associated risks are assessed and reduced so far as is reasonably practicable 8. Information Security
? Comply with VFTR’s information security policy, standards and procedures, available under Intranet / Corporate Security Library,
? Report all suspected security and/or policy breaches, potential security risks to VF TR Corporate Security,
? Protect VF TR’s information assets from unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, destruction or interference,
? Protect user accounts and associated passwords ,
Business Continuity
? Ensure that VFTR BCM policy /standard ,procedures ,plans implemented and works carried out in compliance with BS [Phone Number Removed]; Standard
? Ensure that BCM risks are assessed and mitigated so far as is reasonably practicable in VFTR Business Continuity Management System (BCMS)
? Ensure VTR BCMS by planning, establishing, embedding, implementing, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving within VFTR
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- SAFE 6 Agile
- Infrastructure architecture
- Infrastructure Designing
- infrastructure Strategies
- ITIL
- Process Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years