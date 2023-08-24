Intermediate BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a Global e-commerce Service provider with 20 of years market-leading Technical knowledge and expertise in Cape Town. Providing an environment for talented ambitious people to thrive, be innovative and work with world class tech systems as well as join a team of hardworking highly skilled individuals. As an Intermediate BI Developer you will be responsible for managing data retrieval and analysis within the organisation. This role requires a motivated, energetic, inquisitive, and highly numerate person who has a solid technical base but also possesses an appreciation for numbers and understands the value that can be derived from interrogating them.

Key Responsibilities

Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant processes and pushed to the ERP.

Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuously improvement and data optimization.

Work with all levels of development from analysis through implementation and support.

Designing new database structures or enhancing existing ones to cater for optimal process flow and optimal user querying.

Develop and test issues aligned to specifications.

Work with the project team across functional areas.

Analysis of data from various sources to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal.

Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the company’s business model.

Identify ways to improve data reliability, efficiency, and quality.

Performing root cause analysis on data and processes to answer specific business questions and identify opportunities for improvement.

Identify ways to improve and automate data delivery and quality in the ETL processes.

Guide and mentor junior resources when needed.

Education of report end-users to ensure a maximum spread of expertise around the company.

This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of responsibilities.

The jobholder may be required to complete any other reasonable duties in order to achieve business objectives.

Essential Competencies

Problem-solving

Critical thinking

Attention to detail

Data analysis and exploration

Creating data visualisations

Creating dashboards and reports

Writing and communication

Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid

Cape Town (Remote)

Minimum Requirements

2+ years strong SQL experience (creation of stored procedures, functions, automation of jobs, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, incremental data loading, change tracking/cdc. etc.).

Minimum 2 years SSIS experience (creation of complex ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes, error handling, loading data from various data sources (flat files, xml), integration of new data into data warehouse, precedence constraints, parameterized connections, etc.).

Ability to build reports in Excel and reporting tools such as Power BI.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in front end visualization tools such as PowerBI / Grafana (creation, implementation and maintenance of analytical dashboards and visualisations).

Advanced skills in MS Excel.

Experience in building a data warehouse.

Be able to give accurate technical estimates.

Driving new solutions based on business requirements.

Strong communication skills, ability to mentor others.

Demonstrates consistent behaviour aligned to the Combined F and Organisational

Desired Skills:

analysis

data

writing

communication

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

