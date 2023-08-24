Intermediate C# Developer

Aug 24, 2023

Our client is a leading software development company that specializes in developing payment solutions used by banks and financial services in Africa. As a C# Developer you will be responsible to see the project through from Design to Delivering the Solution.

Key Responsibilities

  • See project through the entire SDLC.
  • The client builds their own software in house so there are many aspects to this; the developer will be involved from design to delivery of solutions.
  • Their main focus is on development, they have architects who are overall responsible for the design and other departments take care of the solution, for example the testers & production support staff.
  • They encourage their developers to play an active role in the full SDLC and by doing that growing themselves, their experience and their careers with them.

Essential Competencies

  • Driven, self-motivated candidate who will be able to work in a hybrid environment
  • Must be able to work alone and within a team.
  • Self-motivated and career driven as the client is performance driven and measure on performance
  • Will with work internal teams; support, testing, business analysis & customers.

Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid

  • Johannesburg (Hybrid, but mostly from home)

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 National Certificate
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology
  • Proven minimum 3 year employment track record at companies
  • C# .Net framework
  • Backend development, .Net framework (we use .Net 4.8) & .Net Core.
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • Source control: we use Azure DevOps but GIT or similar will do.
  • Web Service / API experience, ex. .Net Core APIs, WCF web services, etc.
    • Client would prefer knowledge / experience in the above, but can be taught as well.
  • Project Portfolio on previous SDLC project done

Advantageous

  • Some front-end experience: Client currently uses C# MVC, but are exploring other front end technologies like Angular and React.
  • API development
  • Cloud development experience, ideally .Net Core
    • Docker & Kubernetes would be an amazing advantage.
    • Azure or AWS knowledge and experience in building for the cloud and scaling for the cloud

Desired Skills:

  • business analysis
  • communication
  • process
  • Testing
  • development
  • programming

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

