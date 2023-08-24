Intermediate C# Developer

Our client is a leading software development company that specializes in developing payment solutions used by banks and financial services in Africa. As a C# Developer you will be responsible to see the project through from Design to Delivering the Solution.

Key Responsibilities

See project through the entire SDLC.

The client builds their own software in house so there are many aspects to this; the developer will be involved from design to delivery of solutions.

Their main focus is on development, they have architects who are overall responsible for the design and other departments take care of the solution, for example the testers & production support staff.

They encourage their developers to play an active role in the full SDLC and by doing that growing themselves, their experience and their careers with them.

Essential Competencies

Driven, self-motivated candidate who will be able to work in a hybrid environment

Must be able to work alone and within a team.

Self-motivated and career driven as the client is performance driven and measure on performance

Will with work internal teams; support, testing, business analysis & customers.

Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid

Johannesburg (Hybrid, but mostly from home)

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 National Certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Proven minimum 3 year employment track record at companies

C# .Net framework

Backend development, .Net framework (we use .Net 4.8) & .Net Core.

Microsoft SQL Server

Source control: we use Azure DevOps but GIT or similar will do.

Web Service / API experience, ex. .Net Core APIs, WCF web services, etc.

Client would prefer knowledge / experience in the above, but can be taught as well.

Project Portfolio on previous SDLC project done

Advantageous

Some front-end experience: Client currently uses C# MVC, but are exploring other front end technologies like Angular and React.

API development

Cloud development experience, ideally .Net Core Docker & Kubernetes would be an amazing advantage. Azure or AWS knowledge and experience in building for the cloud and scaling for the cloud



