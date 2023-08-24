Intermediate C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a leading software development company that specializes in developing payment solutions used by banks and financial services in Africa. As a C# Developer you will be responsible to see the project through from Design to Delivering the Solution.
Key Responsibilities
- See project through the entire SDLC.
- The client builds their own software in house so there are many aspects to this; the developer will be involved from design to delivery of solutions.
- Their main focus is on development, they have architects who are overall responsible for the design and other departments take care of the solution, for example the testers & production support staff.
- They encourage their developers to play an active role in the full SDLC and by doing that growing themselves, their experience and their careers with them.
Essential Competencies
- Driven, self-motivated candidate who will be able to work in a hybrid environment
- Must be able to work alone and within a team.
- Self-motivated and career driven as the client is performance driven and measure on performance
- Will with work internal teams; support, testing, business analysis & customers.
Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid
- Johannesburg (Hybrid, but mostly from home)
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 National Certificate
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology
- Proven minimum 3 year employment track record at companies
- C# .Net framework
- Backend development, .Net framework (we use .Net 4.8) & .Net Core.
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Source control: we use Azure DevOps but GIT or similar will do.
- Web Service / API experience, ex. .Net Core APIs, WCF web services, etc.
- Client would prefer knowledge / experience in the above, but can be taught as well.
- Project Portfolio on previous SDLC project done
Advantageous
- Some front-end experience: Client currently uses C# MVC, but are exploring other front end technologies like Angular and React.
- API development
- Cloud development experience, ideally .Net Core
- Docker & Kubernetes would be an amazing advantage.
- Azure or AWS knowledge and experience in building for the cloud and scaling for the cloud
Desired Skills:
- business analysis
- communication
- process
- Testing
- development
- programming
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma