Intermediate C# / System Developer

Aug 24, 2023

We are seeking a skilled and motivated Intermediate Systems Developer with a strong background in C# development to join our dynamic team. As an integral part of our development group, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions that drive our business operations. Your expertise in C#, SQL, unit testing, integration, and .Net Framework will be crucial in delivering high-quality applications that meet our clients’ needs.

Responisbilites

  • Develop, test, and maintain software applications using C# within the .Net Framework.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand software requirements and translate them into functional solutions.
  • Create and optimize SQL queries to interact with relational databases.
  • Implement effective unit testing strategies to ensure code quality and maintainability.
  • Integrate third-party systems and APIs seamlessly into existing applications.
  • Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback and maintain coding standards.
  • Contribute to the design and architecture of software systems, focusing on scalability and performance.
  • Utilize HTML and other web technologies to create user interfaces that are intuitive and responsive.
  • Employ version control using Git to manage source code and collaborate effectively with the team.
  • Apply object-oriented programming principles to design and build robust and maintainable software.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • HTML
  • SQL
  • .NET FRamework
  • Java
  • Git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client specialise in software solutions for different enterprises.

