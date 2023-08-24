Intermediate C# / System Developer

We are seeking a skilled and motivated Intermediate Systems Developer with a strong background in C# development to join our dynamic team. As an integral part of our development group, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions that drive our business operations. Your expertise in C#, SQL, unit testing, integration, and .Net Framework will be crucial in delivering high-quality applications that meet our clients’ needs.

Responisbilites

Develop, test, and maintain software applications using C# within the .Net Framework.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand software requirements and translate them into functional solutions.

Create and optimize SQL queries to interact with relational databases.

Implement effective unit testing strategies to ensure code quality and maintainability.

Integrate third-party systems and APIs seamlessly into existing applications.

Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback and maintain coding standards.

Contribute to the design and architecture of software systems, focusing on scalability and performance.

Utilize HTML and other web technologies to create user interfaces that are intuitive and responsive.

Employ version control using Git to manage source code and collaborate effectively with the team.

Apply object-oriented programming principles to design and build robust and maintainable software.

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

SQL

.NET FRamework

Java

Git

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client specialise in software solutions for different enterprises.

Learn more/Apply for this position