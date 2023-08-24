Intermediate Software Developer

Our client looking for an intermediate software developer to join their dynamic company. They will be part of an agile development team and will fulfil a pivotal role in delivering quality software applications.

They will be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers in order to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses.

To be successful as a developer at their company, you should have a knowledge of agile methodology, have built up technical knowledge through past experiences of working with various technical teams and also have problem solving, analytical and strong communication skills.

Responsibilities:

To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure.

To work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs.

Write technical documentation when required.

To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features.

Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems.

Ensure a high standard of coding and application design.

Plan and estimate development efforts.

Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques.

Automate and improve development and release cycles.

Technical Knowledge and Skills:

3 years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack.

Experience working in an agile development team.

Experience working with Azure Devops.

GIT

Minimum of 1 years recent working experience with: ASP.net Core

An added bonus if you have experience coding using Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks

At least 3 years of experience in database design

Experience working with Atlassian Jira.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate (a candidate with this certification is not required but would be beneficial).

Minimum of 3 years recent working experience with: ASP.net C# SQL Server and working with large volumes of data RESTful and SOAP API’s HTML, CSS and JavaScript



Soft Skills:

Excellent communication and critical thinking skills.

Good organisational skills and detail-oriented mindset.

Experience of working individually as well as in a team.

Must have a strong sense of responsibility with a good work ethic.

Staying updated on modern development environments, techniques and trends.

Strong analytical skills.

A keen eye for detail and a precise approach to work.

A passion for coding and technology

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net

C#

HTML

HTML5

Javascript

SQL

About The Employer:

Our client is a IT services and IT consulting company that focuses on powering enterprise mobile messaging, across the entire mobile ecosystem.

